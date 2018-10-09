Google Pixel 3 camera could have a bunch of new features

We’re now just hours away from the announcement of the Google Pixel 3 and the Google Pixel 3 XL, and if you thought there was nothing left to leak you’d be wrong, as we now have details about some new camera features the phones will apparently offer.

According to 9to5Google, the Google Pixel 3 range will have a ‘Top Shot’ feature, which will take several photos before and after the moment you’re trying to capture, then use machine learning to select the best of them, based on factors like smiles and whether the subject’s eyes are open.

It’s a feature that we heard the name of a few days ago, but back then it wasn’t explained.

‘Photobooth’ is another new feature and a similar idea but focused on selfies. It will take photos itself, so you can perch your phone somewhere and get some distance from it, with Photobooth using AI to decide which photos to take. It will then keep several snaps for users to choose from.

Super selfies and super zoom

There’s also ‘Super res zoom’ and while the source is less clear on the details of this, they suspect that it uses AI to create artificial detail when zooming in. Finally, there’s ‘Subject tracking auto focus’, which is basically what it sounds like – it will allow the auto focus to track a subject, rather than users having to manually tap to focus.

The report also notes that one of the front-facing cameras is a wide-angle one. This has been rumored before, but the report adds that this was originally going to be marketed as ‘Super Selfies’, but now isn’t. The term Super Selfies was leaked in the past with little explanation, so we now know that a wide-angle lens might be all it meant.

It doesn't look like we'll be getting mint. Credit: Evan Blass

Elsewhere, reliable leaker Evan Blass has shared some final renders of the Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL, showing them in all three likely launch colors – black, white and sand.

At this point, we really must know just about everything about the phones. But if there are any surprises left we’ll learn about them at the official announcement later today.

Via PocketNow