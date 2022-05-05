Google Meet just fixed one of the worst problems with video conferencing

Audio player loading…

An all-too-common frustration with workplace video calls could soon be at an end thanks to a new update coming to Google Meet.

The video conferencing service says it has now made it a lot easier to share your video feed, boosting productivity and online collaboration for users everywhere.

Described in a Google Workspace update blog, the new update means that starting up online presentations or kicking off team meetings via Google Meet should soon involve a lot less stress and frustrated clicking, and also allow all participants to be able to share their own video feed with everyone else.

Google Meet sharing video

The new update applies when using Companion mode in Google Meet, which can be selected via the green room users encounter before joining a meeting. Once a user's camera is turned on, clicking on the “Turn on camera” option from the Meet toolbar is all that's needed to start sharing.

The feature will be available by default, and won't require any admin controls to enable. Google says it has begun rolling out already, and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google Meet introduced Companion Mode back in 2021 as part of a push to help connect office-based workers in meeting rooms with their remote or hybrid working teammates. Allowing users to participate in video calls on a second screen, the service looks to give all users access to Google Meet's extensive suite of features and tools.

The new update is the latest in a series of boosts for Google Meet as it looks to remain a vital workplace tool for workers everywhere. The company recently revealed a new Meet settings panel which allows users to quickly access effects such as background blur, background images and styles before and during a video call.

Google Meet has also received a "leave empty call reminder", which prompts users to leave a meeting if they're the only one to join a call, potentially ending any awkward interactions.

Users will also now be able to set up Google Meet breakout rooms in advance of their meetings via Google Calendar, which allow moderators to divide participants into smaller groups during video calls and hopefully help meetings run more smoothly.