Google Cloud wants to make database migration simpler than ever

Google Cloud has announced that its new serverless Database Migration Service (DMS) is now available in Preview.

The service will allow customers to carry out data migration processes more easily when transferring information from on-premise environments to the cloud.

Because Google’s DMS is serverless, it removes the need to provision and pay for migration-specific compute resources. Customers will also find that the service is easy to use, with no need to read long-winded instructions before setting up the network.

Migration made easier

According to Gartner, 75% of all databases will be based in the cloud by 2023 but database migration is not always as easy as it should be. With DMS, however, configuring a secure connection and validating the migration setup is straightforward. Customers including Samsung Electronics, Adwerx, Affle, and Ryde have all successfully used DMS to migrate their production databases with minimal downtime.

In particular, Google will be hoping that DMS provides an easy transition tool for businesses hoping to migrate to its Cloud SQL database service. The solution is already one of the fastest-growing at Google Cloud and the launch of DMS is only likely to further its growth.

DMS is available in Preview now for migrations of self-hosted MySQL databases, whether on-premise on in the cloud, as well as managed cloud databases. It is available at no extra cost for native like-to-like migrations to Cloud SQL.

“As organizations modernize their infrastructure and advance their digital transformation strategies, migrating mission-critical operational databases that power their business success is crucial,” Andi Gutmans, General Manager and Vice President of Engineering and Databases at Google Cloud, explained.

“Database migration is a complex process for most businesses. With Database Migration Service, we’re delivering a simplified and highly compatible product experience so that, no matter where our customers are starting from, they have an easy, and secure way to migrate their databases to Cloud SQL.”