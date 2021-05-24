Google Chrome update fixes frustrating crashes on Windows 10, Linux

After Google Chrome users began experiencing crashes on Windows 10 and Linux last week, the search giant has released a minor update for its browser intended to fix the underlying issue behind these crashes.

Many Windows 10 users recently discovered that Google Chrome extensions and tabs were crashing after they installed Chrome 90 on their systems.

While these crashes closed Chrome completely on some systems, users also reported that they were no longer able to access the browser's settings or extensions page and that new browser tabs were showing a gray screen.

In order to fix the issue, some users tried reinstalling the browser completely or wiping their “User Data” folder in Chrome though this could lead to data loss. Thankfully, Google has now released a new update to fix the issue completely.

Google Chrome fix

In a new update on the Google Chrome Help website, Google has acknowledged the problem and provided a series of steps for Windows 10 and Linux users to follow to fix their browsers.

Windows 10 users should take the following steps:

Quit any open Chrome windows. Re-open Chrome. You will still see the broken behavior. Keep Chrome open for about 5 minutes. After 5 minutes quit Chrome and then relaunch Chrome. The behavior should be resolved.

Linux users should take the following steps:

Navigate to the directory containing the Chrome user profile: .config/google-chrome/ Delete the contents of the [Chrome user profile]\Origin Trials subdirectory. This should include a "1.0.0.7" directory Delete the [Chrome user profile]\Local State file Start Chrome, which should load as expected

Although Google has not officially come out and said what caused these crashes, based on the fix for Linux users, it appears that an Origin Trial experiment pushed out to a subset of Chrome users could be to blame.

Via BleepingComputer