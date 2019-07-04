Gold Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch the final online from anywhere

At a time when there's soccer coming from all angles (when isn't there, these days?), the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup has really shone. There have been plenty of thrills and excitement from the best international soccer teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. And regardless of where you are on the planet, our guide below for getting a 2019 Gold Cup live stream will ensure you don’t miss a kick - it's even free to watch in certain regions.
If you'd predicted a month ago which two teams would be left battling it out in Sunday's Gold Cup final, we reckon a lot of people would have said Mexico and the USA. Well, guess what...
CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 - where and when
The US is the primary host country with games being played at 15 venues across the country.
The tournament takes place over 31 matches with the action having kicked off on Saturday, June 15 and culminating in the final on Sunday, July 7 at Chicago's Soldier Field.
As ever, Mexico and primary hosts the USA are viewed as favorites (the two teams have alternated as champions in the previous four Gold Cup tournaments).
They may be among the favorites with Betfair, but USA's form going in to the tournament was far from convincing. They managed to claw their way to the semi-finals before completing a convincing last four win against the dangerous Jamaica. It was Mexico who ended up struggling to get past the dark horses of Haiti. an extra time penalty from Raúl Jiménez ended up good enough to se[perate them and send Mexico through to final in Chicago.
This year's tournament has been expanded to involve 16 countries, up from the previous 14 with all participating teams this year coming from the three CONCACAF regions (previous editions have seen 'guest' countries from other continents help make up the numbers).
If you want to know where you'll be able to watch all the North American soccer, we'll tell you exactly where you can catch it online with our CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 live stream guide.
How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 from outside your country
We've put together a full rundown of your watching options in different countries - check out how to watch the action from the likes of the US (where FuboTV's worth a look if you want to watch in 4K), UK (where it's FREE thanks to the little-known FreeSports network) and Canada.
The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give it a go...you'll quickly find your stream is geo-blocked.
That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.
We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best, thanks to it's killer combination of security, speed and simplicity to use. It's also compatible with loads of streaming devices such as Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, ExpressVPN is your best option (or one of the other best VPN services out there as listed below).
1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)
2. NordVPN
3. IPVanish
Once installed, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose a server in your home country and watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 - if you were back there.
CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 fixtures
Final:
Mexico vs USA - Sunday July 7, 9pm ET, 6pm PT
How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019: US live stream
Fox Sport is the official English language broadcaster of the Gold Cup for the US (Telemundo and Universo will televise matches in Spanish). Assuming you have cable, you'll be able to watch on Fox either at home, online or on the network's Fox Go app for tablets and smartphones.
If you're a cord cutter, you can alternatively watch on another subscription service, like the ones listed below - each of which has a free trial.
- FuboTV $44.99 for the first month
- Hulu with Live TV $44.99 per month
- Playstation Vue starting at $44.99 per month
- DirecTV Now $50 per month
- Sling TV starting at $15 per month
- YouTube TV $49.99 per month
Logging in to a US broadcast from overseas is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above. So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK, for example, you can catch up with that instead.
How to watch CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019: Canada live stream
TSN will be broadcasting all matches live from the tournament, while French Canadians also have the option of watching matches in their language via RDS. The TSN GO, CTV GO, and RDS GO apps will all let you watch...well, on the go.
Don't get disheartened if you're away from Canada and want to catch the soccer. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream the free Gold Cup coverage from another location.
How to stream the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019 live in the UK
While it may be a network many sports fans in the UK will have zipped past on their EPG, Freesports has nevertheless built up a tidy collection of broadcast rights over the last year or so. Among them is exclusive live coverage of CONCACAF Gold Cup 2019.
The great news is the channel is free-to-air and is available on TV via Virgin Media, Sky, BT TV, Freeview HD, TalkTalkTV and Freesat. If you're looking to watch Gold Cup matches online, you can catch it via the likes of Sky Go and Virgin TV Go (assuming you subscribe to their TV packages).