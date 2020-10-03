Giro d'Italia 2020 live stream: how to watch the cycling from anywhere

The 103rd edition of one of the oldest cycling stage-races finally gets rolling this weekend - read on for our full guide to getting a 2020 Giro d'Italia live stream and watch all the cycling action online, no matter where you are in the world.

Postponed from its regular May slot, this year's race had initially been set to feature a stage in Budapest, Hungary, but due to the pandemic and the reshuffling of the UCI calendar, this year's event will now be an all-Italian affair. The rejigged 3,497.9km route takes place over 21 stages with 23 teams set to feature.

Giro d'Italia 2020 - where and when The action runs from Saturday, 3 October in Monreale in Sicily and concludes on Sunday, 25 October in Milan across 21 gruelling stages in all. There are great ways to watch from all over the world - including FREE options in some regions. See below for more details. Start times vary from stage to stage, but you can generally expect the action to get going between midday and 1pm local time (so look to tune in at 11am BST, 6am ET, 3am PT, 9pm AEDT).

Arguably the most picturesque event in the UCI calendar, the race boasts once of the most dramatic climbs there is with stage three's mountain-top finish at Mount Etna.

The race schedule includes three grinding mountain stages and three individual time trials, which kick off with stage one's most downhill 15.1km route in Sicily and concludes with stage 21’s dramatic 15.7km run in to Milan.

Geraint Thomas will be looking to make a point to Ineos Grenadiers after he was left out of their Tour de France squad. The Welsh ace will be supported by fellow Brits Tao Geoghegan Hart and Ben Swift in the eight-man Ineos squad, which also includes new world time trial champion Filippo Ganna. However, last year's champ Richard Carapaz won't be involved having instead focussed on the Tour de France.

Thomas will face competition from Simon Yates of Michelton-Scott, who finished third at the Tour de Pologne and Vincenzo Nibali will be many pundit's bet, following the Trek-Segafredo star's second place finish in last's year's Giro.

Read on to find out as we tell you the best options to live stream the Giro d'Italia.

Get a Giro d'Italia live stream from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster Ts&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

We've taken the time to try out all of the biggest VPN providers and found ExpressVPN to be the best one around. It works across nearly all major platforms and offers super-fast connections to its many global servers - which are what you connect to when you want to quickly change your device's IP address to a different part of the world. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox, Smart TV, set-top box, and many more devices. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. Yep, ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee, plus 3-months FREE, when you subscribe for a year.

Live stream the Giro d'Italia for free

The Italian broadcaster Rai will be once again sharing the Giro d'Italia event coverage in Italy for free. And Rai also has an Android and Apple app for watching on your tablet or phone instead without needing a subscription.

Yup, that means you can stream all the wheel spinning goodness on whatever device you're using, all on RaiSport +. The catch? Well, all the commentary will be in Italian of course!

There's also great news for Welsh-speaking cycling fans as the UK's S4C will also be offering daily live coverage of the event on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch up service.

But below we've listed the major broadcasters in English speaking countries.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia: UK live stream

For UK residents looking for English commentary, Eurosport has you covered for live Giro d'Italia coverage. That means Eurosport 1, which is available in lots of broadcast and streaming forms, should make watching the racing simple. Eurosport is available with basic Sky TV packages or with a Eurosport Player monthly (£6.99) or annual pass (£39.99). And remember, to watch your home overage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia: US live stream

This year, the Giro d'Italia 2020 live stream can be accessed using a FuboTV Cycling Pass. Fubo is a sports focused streaming TV solution that lets you subscribe to watch cycling for $59.99 for the rest of the 2020 season. Since this is app powered and delivered over the internet, you can watch it on lots of different devices. including smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs and streaming boxes. That means wherever you are you shouldn't miss the action. FloBikes is another service that offers the Giro, costing $30 for a month or $150 for a whole year.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia: Canada live stream

Canadians will be able to get in on the Giro d'Italia 2020 action much in the same way as their US neighbours can. That means Fubo.TV and FloBikes access in Canada where the events will be streamed to whatever device you're using. Simples.

How to watch the Giro d'Italia: Australia live stream

This year all you lucky Australians will get the Eurosport coverage but only if you're a Foxtel subscriber. An HD package that includes sports, drama and entertainment should set you back about AU$58 per month on a one year contract. And remember that you'll need to download and use a VPN if you want to watch that coverage online while you're away from Aus.

Giro d'Italia live stream in New Zealand