Google Pixel 4 and 3a prices have been slashed in the name of Black Friday

Well just as we'd hoped, Black Friday is quickly becoming the time to pick up a new Google Pixel 4 - the latest smartphone from the tech giant.
This Black Friday phone sale comes from various retailers including Google itself, as they have has cut prices on a few products including the Pixel 4, 4XL the even more affordable 3a, certain smart home kit and more.
The Google Pixel 4 was released only a month ago, so it's got all the bells and whistles of a modern flagship smartphone like a high-end screen, snappy chipset and impressive camera capabilities. It launched for £669, but the deal takes it down to £599, which is impressively low for such a new phone.
Google Pixel 4:
£669 £599 at Google Store
It's rare to see such a new phone get discounted, but Google has wiped £70 off the price of the Pixel 4 just weeks after it became available to pick up. At this new low price, the phone is somewhat of a steal, contending with mid-range handsets.
Also available for £599 at John Lewis | at Argos | at Amazon | at Currys
Google Pixel 4 XL:
£829 £759 at Google Store
If you want Google's newest smartphone, this is the device we'd recommend, with a big screen and a battery that'll easily see you through the day. £70 off makes it a tempting buy, especially because Black Friday deals on the device will likely be rare.
Also available for £759 at Argos | at Amazon | at Currys | at Carphone Warehouse
Perhaps the more interesting smartphone of the two is the Google Pixel 3a, an affordable version of the Pixel 3 that retains its design and many of its features, with a slightly weaker chipset and camera AI.
That being said, it's still a great phone, especially because of its cheap price. A sale on it, that knocks off almost 20% (£70 in total) makes it an even better option for people who want an accomplished 2019 smartphone at a low price.
Google Pixel 3a:
£399 £329 at Google Store
Google's affordable smartphone made a splash when it debuted, and it's pretty cheap now with this deal wiping £70 off the cost. Only having to pay £329 for one of the best budget camera phones in the world seems like a steal, so you better act fast to grab it for yourself.
Also available for £329 at Argos | at Currys | at Carphone Warehouse
Google Pixel 3a XL:
£469 £399 at Google Store
If you prefer bigger phones, the Pixel 3a's bigger sibling, the 3a XL, is also £70 off, bringing the price under £400 for the first time. This has got all the cool features of the 3a, plus a bigger battery and screen, great for if you need a long-lasting phone.
Also available for £399 at Argos | at Currys | at Carphone Warehouse
Not in the UK? There's a great deal on the Google Pixel 3a in the US, and we'll monitor the Pixel 4 prices to see if they drop too.
Google Pixel 3a, 64GB
$399.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
Just ahead of Black Friday, Best Buy is offering up to $150 in savings on the Google Pixel 3a. You can save $100 instantly, plus an additional $50 with qualified activation from AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.
