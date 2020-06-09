Get world-leading VPN and cloud storage for just $5 a month...for the rest of your life

If you've been hunting high and low for a new VPN but keep getting down-trodden at the upfront costs involved, provider IPVanish is here to take your pain away.

For the duration of June, its Summer Sale promotion has brought down the price of its rolling one-month contract to a mere $5 per month. So that means you don't have to splash the usual $50+ to get started immediately with online security and IP spoofing on your laptop, mobile phone and more.

And once you've signed up, you need never stop. That $5 monthly cost is guaranteed FOR LIFE! As long as you don't cancel your subscription, those cheap bills will just keep running.

But it isn't just IPVanish's superb VPN service that you'll get with this offer - which, in its own right, can be used on 10 simultaneous devices. You'll also get 250GB of secure cloud storage from provider SugarSync.

This Summer Sale VPN deal from IPVanish is undeniably a scorcher, but does it represent the best value out there? Well, it depends entirely on your appetite for making a bigger upfront spend. If the idea of easy monthly payments without splashing the cash at the start is attractive to you, then you won't find better than IPVanish right now.

But if you have the money available now, then you can save some serious cash in the long run. For example, two of the other frontrunners for the top VPN crown - NordVPN and Surfshark - work out much better over time.

NordVPN currently costs the equivalent of $3.49 per month when you sign up for two years, meaning you have to pay $83 now to commit. Meanwhile, Surfshark comes in even cheaper, at effectively less than $2 per month for the same period - so less than $50 at the start.

IPVanish's limited time VPN deal in full:

How good is IPVanish?

As well as unblocking Netflix (hello streaming!) and being one of the best value-for-money VPNs, it also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and servers in over 75 countries.

Plus, it boasts incredible download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device, and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps. So whether privacy, streaming or cost is your reason for getting a VPN, IPVanish ticks all the boxes.

