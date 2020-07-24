Get three months for the price of one with this ace new VPN deal from IPVanish

If you've been in the market for a VPN recently, you'll inevitably have noticed one striking problem. Unless you're planning to pledge to a provider for a year or two, paying on a rolling monthly basis is pretty pricey (thank heavens for VPNs with free trials!).

Thankfully, a new VPN deal from revered provider IPVanish seeks to ease your pain. Sign up for its monthly plan before the end of July, and it will treat you to an extra two months free. So that's three months of its top-quality VPN tool for the price of one - an effective price of just $4 per month.

And it isn't just access to IPVanish's VPN service that you'll get with this offer - which, in its own right, can be used on as many devices (PCs, Macs, laptops, mobiles, tablets, TV streaming boxes, etc) as you like - as you'll also get 250GB of secure cloud storage from provider SugarSync.

We have more information about this offer from IPVanish below. Or you can check out our best VPN deals guide for all the very best offers for online privacy right now.

IPVanish's limited time VPN deal in full:

How good is IPVanish?

As well as unblocking the likes of Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video (hello streaming abroad!) and being one of the best value-for-money VPNs, it also has a 30-day money-back guarantee and servers in over 75 countries.

Plus, it boasts incredible download speeds so you don't need to worry about the VPN slowing down your device, and it's got plenty of powerful, configurable apps. So whether privacy, streaming or cost is your reason for getting a VPN, IPVanish ticks all the boxes.

Still undecided? Check out our IPVanish review.

Save even more on your VPN by committing

This VPN deal from IPVanish is undeniably a scorcher, but does it represent the best value out there? Well, it depends entirely on your appetite for making a bigger upfront spend.

If you do have the money available now, then you can save some serious cash in the long run. For example, two of the other frontrunners for the top VPN crown - NordVPN and Surfshark - work out much better over time.

NordVPN currently costs the equivalent of $3.49 per month when you sign up for three years, meaning you have to pay $125 now to commit. Meanwhile, Surfshark comes in even cheaper, at effectively less than $2 per month for 24 months - so less than $50 at the start.