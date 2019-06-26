Get premium video editing software Digitary VideoProc completely free

For a limited time, Digiarty Software is offering TechRadar readers the chance to download its premium video editing software VideoProc free.

Digiarty VideoProc | Free

Download this powerful video processing suite, and unlock the full features for free. You need to register the software by July 6 to take advantage of this limited-time deal.

This offer will unlock all the premium features of VideoProc V3.3, and allow you to use them for as long as you like. To get your copy, you'll need to register the software before July 8.

Digiarty Software is also offering a special discount on a lifetime license to VideoProc, which gives you free updates to future versions of the software for life. A lifetime license usually costs $78.90 (about £60, AU$110), but until July 6, that price has been slashed to $29.95 (about £20, AU$40).

Video editing up to 4K

VideoProc is a video processing and optimzation tool that can convert files to over 400 output formats, cut videos to remove unwanted sections and rearrange parts of footage, crop to eliminate black bars or zoom in on the action, add subtitles, apply special visual effects, rotate and flip clips, and merge several video fragments in different formats together into one MKV file.

It's a particularly good choice for editing video recorded using action cams and drones because it can stabilize and de-noise footage, remove fisheye distortion, and adjust video speed and volume.

VideoProc can also download videos from online sources, and record your screen (with optional voice narration).

New features in V3.3 include improved conversion of videos to GIF format, enhanced chroma-keying (green screen effects), and the ability to convert video files from the latest Android and iOS devices.

This exclusive offer ends on July 6, but lots more great deals will be arriving on Amazon Prime Day.