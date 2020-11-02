Get a screen recorder, video editor and YouTube downloader free with this exclusive deal

For a limited time, TechRadar readers can get a video processing suite Digiarty VideoProc completely free. This toolkit includes everything you need to convert audio and video files; download videos, audio and playlists; edit videos in resolutions up to 4K; and record directly from your desktop.

To get VideoProc, download and run the installer, then launch the program and enter your email address and the license code DA36V-7YDDG-6XVDN-J23LX when prompted. to unlock the software's full features. The software is available for both Windows and macOS.

Get Digiarty VideoProc V3.9 free

This full video processing suite is free for TechRadar readers to download and use for a limited time. To grab your copy, just download the installer, then active it using the free license code DA36V-7YDDG-6XVDN-J23LX as described on Digiarty's website. Deal ends November 15.

View Deal

Digiarty VideoProc uses GPU hardware acceleration to handle large videos while minimizing strain on your CPU. The latest version supports AMD hardware acceleration to speedily decode and encode HEVC and H 264 video.

This offer ends on November 15. Digiarty is also holding a free prize draw throughout November – you can learn more and enter on the VideoProc website.