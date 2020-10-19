Garmin launches smart new kids' fitness tracker packed with fun games

Garmin has launched a new version of its kids' fitness tracker, the VIvofit Jr 3, with a fresh look and a new set of games to make getting active more fun.

The Vivofit Jr 3 has a very different design to its predecessor, with a much larger face that measures 14.11 x 14.11mm (compared to 11 x 11mm for the Vivofit Jr 2). It can store two weeks of activity data (its predecessor could only keep four days' worth), including not only steps, but also distance travelled.

The Vivofit Jr 3 gives kids access to all the same games as the Vivofit Jr 2, letting them play on their phones and unlock new levels by completing physical challenges.

The new watch can also store emergency contact details, so they can be accessed quickly when necessary. It's worth noting that the Vivofit Jr 3 isn't capable of making calls though – instead, the In Case of Emergency (ICE) widget will show the name and phone number of a parent or guardian on the watch's screen.

Price and availability

The new watch comes in seven different designs, including Marvel heroes and Disney princesses. Like the Vivofit Jr 2, it has a replaceable rather than a rechargeable battery, which should last up to a year before it needs to be changed.

The Vivofit Jr 3 is available to pre-order now direct from Garmin for $79.99 / £79.99/ AU$149, and It's available for dispatch immediately in the US, and should arrive in time for Christmas in the UK and Australia (Garmin says it will be available in the fourth quarter of 2020).