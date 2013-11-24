Xbox One patches, PS4 crashes - video games, hooray!

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of disappointing launch titles, update patches, Mountain Dew and Doritos. Yay for videogames!

It was also round two of the next-gen battle as the Xbox One entered the ring this week, but if you thought that all those months of Xbox-battering would have dampened enthusiasm you couldn't have been more wrong. The console shifted a million units in first 24 hours, according to Microsoft, and EB Games said that the Xbox One was set to sell out within days.

It wasn't all smooth sailing, of course. Downloading the day-one patch proved a hassle for some people while a number of buyers have reported faulty drives, although Microsoft says the problem isn't widespread. Still, we thoroughly enjoyed this video of one broken Xbox One refusing to play a Rage Against The Machine CD.

Maybe they should have held out a few months?

Mario on yer mobile?

Meanwhile, over at Nintendo HQ, big changes might be afoot. Nando Monterazo, who claims to be a software engineer at Nintendo of America (and who has now deleted his Twitter account) might have released several significant cats from several significant bags this week as he announced that Nintendo is working on an Android tablet with an education focus.

Pssst, Nintendo, just sell the Wii U gamepad on its own. They'll never know

Nintendo has been reluctant to move into mobile, so even an education-themed tablet would be a pretty big deal. And who knows? This could be the start of a much bigger transition for Mario and his pals.

Meanwhile in PS4 news...

It sounds like Sony is going to offer a new PS4 and PS Vita bundle in time for Christmas. With a push to bring its main console and handheld together, a bundle makes a lot of sense - though at an eye-watering cost, no doubt. [CVG]

Meanwhile, those of you already enjoying the Vita should go and pick up Media Molecule's Tearaway, which was released this week. Won't take our word for it? How about CVG's?

"A gorgeous, inventive adventure, Tearaway isn't just Vita's best new game, it's one of the most original things you'll play all year." Cor.

This week, TechRadar's been playing...

Super Mario 3D World

The Wii U has turned into the hipster's choice amid the next-gen madness. We don't care - Super Mario 3D World might be the best game we'll play this year. Stuff your Forza.

Battlefield blow out

Finally, Dice has promised that it's fixed the Battlefield 4 crashing problems PS4 that gamers have been having, and will release a patch next week. It's also announced that it plans to hold a double XP week as compensation.

GUNS

And on top of that, all players will receive a special weapon upgrade on multiplayer - a M1911 pistol scope currently kept exclusively for Dice developers - so you know Dice is really sorry.

Next Friday Australia will finally get its hands on the PS4 and we can officially mark the start of the next-gen race. While we go to prepare for that, here are some more links from our Future pals.

