WIN! Wolfenstein game and Xbox Elite console

One of the most popular first-person shooters is back and it looks better than ever. Wolfenstein is the daddy of the FPS.

Before the likes of Doom and Quake, Wolfenstein set the bench-mark for PC shooting games and the franchise hasn't looked back since.

Already nabbing the number one spot in the UK for all launched formats, the latest version of the game (out now on the PC, Xbox 360 and PS3) focuses on William 'BJ' Blazkowicz – an allied fighter in World War II, who has taken on the challenge to defeat a whole host of supernatural Nazis.

Win Wolfenstein

Sound exciting? Of course it does, that's why TechRadar has teamed up with id Software to give away a copy of Wolfenstein and an Xbox Elite console.

And if you fail to nab the top prize, don't worry as we are also giving five runners-up a copy of Wolfenstein on the format of their choice.

This competition is now closed. The main winner is David Pearce. The five runners up are Patricia Smirth, Gerald Lee, Peter Williams, Robin Tay and Foysol Ahmed.

Please note that competition is open to UK residents only. Under 16s must obtain parental consent to enter this competition and be able to demonstrate this to TechRadar's reasonable satisfaction.

