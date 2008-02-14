Wii mark 2 due 2010, says analyst

The games industry moves in cycles. Just as we're getting used to having a new generation of gaming consoles around, it's only natural that industry pundits and analysts start looking towards ‘the next’ next generation.

So it is with US industry analyst company Pacific Crest Securities, which reckons that the successors to Microsoft’s Xbox 360 and Nintendo's

Wii

should be on the market in two years' time - sometime in 2010.

Sales peak in 2010

"We believe that peak industry sales will occur in 2010, given that Microsoft will likely introduce its next console that year and Nintendo will likely launch before then," analyst Evan Wilson told GameSpot.

According to Wilson, 2010 is also likely to coincide with the end of the Nintendo DS and Sony PSP cycles.

Is PS3 truly future-proof?

Sony continues to claim that the PlayStation 3 will have a 10 year lifespan, which, if true, should see it through to 2015.

Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft reps were unavailable to comment on the likelihood of new iterations of gaming hardware at the time of going to press.

While we idle away our time thinking of ever-more nonsensical names for future games consoles and phoning up the hardware companies for yet another ‘no comment’ it’s nice to know that we will have another next gen console war to look forward to in two years' time.