Wii dominates 2009's world's best-selling games list

Four out of the five biggest-selling games in the world last year were for the Wii, with only the top-spot free from Nintendo's clutches.

The Wii has been berated by hardcore gamers for the lack of games which don't involve using the Wii-mote as a novelty tennis racquet, but its popularity in the mass market cannot be denied and these latest figures prove that.

Although Modern Warfare 2 nabbed the top-spot, filling the remaining four places of the top five is some achievement for Nintendo.

Worldwide sales

The chart was compiled from data crimped from The NPD Group (North America), GfK Chart-Track (PAL) and Enterbrain (Japan) which cover the three largest markets for videogames.

The games in order of popularity are:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 11.86 million copies sold

Wii Sports Resort – 7.57 million copies sold

New Super Mario Bros: Wii – 7.41 million sold

Wii Fit Plus – 5.80 million sold

Wii Fit – 5.44 million sold

Via Kotaku and MCV