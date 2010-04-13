'Wii 2 must be unique' says Miyamoto

Miyamoto says Wii 2 'must be unique' and not rely on technology alone

Shigeru Miyamoto has stressed that the Wii 2 'must be unique' and that Nintendo is not all about new technology, as is the case with some of its rivals.

Miyamoto argues that since new gaming technologies are now pretty much equally available for most manufacturers, Nintendo's focus for Wii 2 is on how they use technology to differentiate themselves from Sony, Microsoft and others.

Wii HD, Wii 2

"In the next generation of hardware, the challenge is how unique and different a product Nintendo is able to make," he said.

"Whether that be Wii HD, Wii 2 or an entirely new console, I am not in a position to say at this point."

"The only thing I can say is that technology is available to all equally today, and how we decide to make use of that technology and in what format is what will make our hardware unique in comparison to the hardware from other manufacturers."

Hopefully we should hear more on Nintendo's plans for the future of Wii at E3 this coming June.

Games TM via CVG