Watch Dogs is coming to Xbox One and PS4 on May 27

Watch Dogs might just be the most anticipated game on Xbox One and PS4 right now, and after a frustrating delay, a leaked trailer claims the game will arrive on May 27.

The new trailer was set to go live later today but this early leak looks like it's the real deal. Ubisoft has also teased that a big announcement is set to take place at 5pm GMT - most likely an official confirmation of the launch date.

The game was originally set to launch with the consoles in November but Ubisoft pushed it back in order to give it an extra bit of polish, much to the dismay of gamers who had pre-ordered systems solely to play it.

Watch Dogs will also be hitting PS3 and Xbox 360, with a Wii U version following down the line. Watch the new trailer below (before it gets pulled!)