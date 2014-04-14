Warning: this is what happens when you use the Oculus Rift while drunk

It's like touching the fence when you've already seen the "wet paint" sign

The Oculus Rift can be nauseating enough when experienced sober, so adding alcohol into the equation isn't going to result in anything good for anyone trying it. But for the rest of us watching, it's hilarious.

Logic alone wasn't enough to dissuade this poor guy, who was determined to conquer the OR rollercoaster demo while tanked. The result? Awesome. Full respect for the level of determination on display.

Extra warning: as you'd probably expect, there's a fair bit of swearing.

