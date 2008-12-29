Valve kicks off PC gaming sale

No excuse now. Just go and buy Half Life 2 at the Steam PC gaming sale. And play it.

If you want some awesome and very well-priced PC games to play, but can't be bothered to venture out into the freezing cold, then Valve's Steam holiday sale

Valve has cut the price of all games available from Steam by 10-75 percent.

BioShock on the cheap

The Steam Holiday Sale runs until Friday January 2, with an impressive 25 percent slashed off the price of select publisher catalogues like Ubisoft, THQ and 2K Games, while big names like BioShock and Portal see 75 percent price cuts.

Plenty of bargains to be had then, without even needing to leave the comfort of your sofa. Check out the deals here.