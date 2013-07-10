Ubisoft announces its PAX Australia lineup

If Rayman Jungle Run bores you, you could try Rayman Legends instead...

Pax Australia is just around the corner, and Ubisoft has added to the excitement with the announcement of its lineup for the event.

Held next week at the Melbourne Showgrounds from July 19 to 21, the Ubisoft stand (numbered 1536) will have its "Uplay Theatre", where attendees will be able to go hands on with Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag and Watch Dogs. Ubisoft will also have a mobile gaming trailer showcasing Trials Evolution.

Other Ubisoft titles that you'll be able to play at PAX Australia include Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist, Prince of Persia The Shadow and the Flame, Rayman Jungle Run, Rayman Legends, Just Dance 2014, Rocksmith 2014, Anno Online, Cloudberry Kingdom, Flashback, Might & Magic Heroes Online, The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, and The Settlers Online.

Though Ubisoft said that they'll have international guests also attending PAX Australia, they haven't yet revealed who.

Attendees will also be able to the "Road to Paris" Tournament Series for Might & Magic Duel of Champions Online Card Game to win a trip to the World Championships at Paris Games Week.

