These are the best games coming to E3 2015

E3 2015 is basically the Super Bowl or FIFA World Cup of the gaming world, and it's set to kickoff Sunday, June 14 in Los Angeles.

It's where the best and the brightest in the video game industry come out to roaring crowds and wow us with the future of our favorite medium.

But don't let the flashing lights, stellar graphics and cacophony of noise fool you: E3 is a battleground.

This year, Microsoft has to push more first-party exclusive games to the Xbox One than ever before. Meanwhile, rival Sony should fire back with its own titles for the PS4.

Nintendo, conversely, needs to dig its way out of the dog house. From delaying Legend of Zelda to some lackluster launches this year, the Big N has a lot to answer for.

And don't forget about the third-party developers. Activision, Bethesda, Konami and Square Enix have big plans for the rest of 2015 and will surely showcase everything from the next Call of Duty title to Star Wars Battlefront before the show wraps up on June 18.

But with hundreds of games on display, which should you care about? Here are 15 games we think will be worth their weight in plastic when they're shown next month in L.A.