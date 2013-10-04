Sony explains how the PS4 will play with Android and iOS

Sony and Microsoft are both going big on the second screen experience for the next gen, and Sony Computer Entertainment Studio President Shuhei Yoshida has explained a little more about what that will entail for the PS4.

The purpose of the PlayStation App for iOS and Android, which will launch with the PlayStation 4 later this year, is to let you keep up with all your friends' gaming activities when you're on the move.

The software will let you stay connected to the PlayStation Network so you can view your profile, send messages to friends - even voice messages.

Our favourite feature, however, is the one that will allow you to purchase digital PlayStation 4 games and then begin the download on the console remotely. Now that's handy.

We're appy, you're appy

You'll even be able to send out an invitation for a multiplayer game, and if your friend has the app running they'll be notified so they can drop whatever important business they're doing and race home for a cheeky a round of FIFA 14.

During the Tokyo Game Show Yoshida showed off some of the second screen experiences you'll be able to have during gameplay. One example was in The Playroom in which he drew a picture on his smartphone and pushed it up to the game, where it came alive.

Developers will be able to use the PlayStation App to turn smartphones and tablets into controllers, much like Microsoft and its big plans for Smartglass on Xbox One.

Via PlayStation Blog