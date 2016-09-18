Sony boss feels your No Man's Sky pain

If No Man's Sky wasn't everything you were expecting, then Sony Worldwide Studios president Shuhei Yoshida can understand your disappointment, according to a new interview published on Eurogamer.

A lot of the criticism of the much-hyped PS4 and PC game centres around features that were shown off in demos ahead of time but are not yet in the actual game itself. Yoshida promises that there's more to come, but says he understands where the frustration is coming from.

"I understand some of the criticisms especially Sean Murray is getting, because he sounded like he was promising more features in the game from day one," said Yoshida in a frank assessment of how the game was previewed and launched.

More to come

"It wasn't a great PR strategy, because he didn't have a PR person helping him, and in the end he is an indie developer," added Yoshida. "But he says their plan is to continue to develop No Man's Sky features and such, and I'm looking forward to continuing to play the game."

In an email sent to disgruntled gamers wanting a refund, Sony says "the game changed and evolved based on thousands of hours of user testing and feedback" during the development process.

Despite reports of dissatisfaction with the game, Yoshida days he is "super happy" with the way No Man's Sky turned out, and he "really enjoyed" playing the final version.

