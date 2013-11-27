Ridiculously expensive gold Battlefield 4 item you can only stare at

Kick back, relax and look at that pricey, useless print you just bought

People pay large amounts of money for weird stuff.

Which is why this $2,500 (about £1,537, AU$2,756) gold art print of a Battlefield 4 battlepack - a collaboration from Dice and art dealers Cook and Becker - shouldn't surprise anyone.

The print is "hand-embellished and gilded using actual 24 carat gold leaf and gold paint" plus ships with a gold colored metal frame.

It's an interesting tie-in to the gold packs in B4, which hold the best and rarest loot - but still, that's a lot of dough for something you can't even use in the game.

