Project Morpheus: has Sony cracked VR on the console?

Flying through space has never been so real (virtually)

Project Morpheus
"Do these glasses suit me?"

It's not every day you get to spend the afternoon flying through space and cage diving with sharks, but it's all in a day's work for us folks here at TechRadar. Well, sort of. Said activities were in fact carried out under the close supervision of Sony as we took Project Morpheus for a spin.

Of course, we've already managed to bag a few minutes with Sony's VR darling at GDC 2014, but this was the first occasion we saw it running Eve Valkyrie, the first-person space shooter also destined for Oculus Rift.

Hugh Langley recently got to spend some time barrel-rolling though the cosmos and fending off sharks with a flare gun, and was happy to share his giddy excitement with us afterwards.

Although we did have to keep reminding him that none of it was real.

