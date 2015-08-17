Sony turns to the Dark Side with Darth Vader edition PS4

There's been an abundance of Star Wars announcements out of Disney's D23 expo this past weekend, but only one on the gaming side of things – Sony is bringing out a Darth Vader-themed PS4 console in time for the release of the hugely anticipated game, Star Wars: Battlefront.

The 1TB console features a fully-customised chassis emblazoned with Darth Vader's visage and the Star Wars logo, as well as a uniquely styled DualShock 4 controller that features a red directional pad, grey thumbsticks and a mix of grey and red face buttons and red and blue shoulder buttons.

The Darth Vader PS4 will come in two bundle variations – one comes with a copy of the Star Wars: Battlefront game, while the other, which is exclusive to Walmart customers in the United States, comes with the Saga Starter Pack edition of Disney Infinity 3.0.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of this console announcement, is that each bundle will come with a voucher to download a set of Star Wars Classics – Super Star Wars, Star Wars: Racer Revenge, Jedi Starfighter, and Star Wars Bounty Hunter, all reworked to play on PlayStation 4.

The Darth Vader edition PS4 will be available on November 17 in the U.S. and November 19 in Australia and the U.K.