Onlive joins LG to bring service to smart TVs

Premier cloud gaming service, Onlive, joined forces with LG to offer a new line of smart TVs, which run on the Google TV platform.

All you need is a TV, Onlive service, a controller (headset if you like online gaming with your friends) and you're good to go.

With a catalog of more than 200 games and a subscription base of $10 a month, users can experience AAA gaming titles from big time publishers, such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Warner Interactive, THQ, etc.

Having one less box to deal with

With the help of LG's new line of G2 series TVs, Onlive is truly going platform agnostic.

From TVs, Macs, PCs, to tablets, Onlive gives consumers a platform to game, without adding an extra box in their living room.

The Onlive app supports up to four controller+Bluetooth headsets, for communal fun with friends and family.

Plus, they recently added the a slew of old school games to their catalog, for the gamer that likes the feel of nostalgia and the way video games use to be.

On top of all that, Onlive added a feature that allows users to multiview, in-game spectate, and they've also added in-browser cloud gaming.

In-browser cloud gaming gives publishers a way to bring a big collection of games to consumers with a single click for purchasing.

This also allows for easy integration with websites and social media outlets such as Facebook and Twitter.

With multiview in-game spectating, one player can observe three other teammates game, while still playing. This opens up opportunities to help teams coordinate strategies and tactics.

Users can demo games for 30 minutes before deciding if they want to make a purchase.

Onlive also provides a social media sharing aspect in their service where users can share video clips, world-wide spectating and Facebook sharing.

Some of the games that are slated to drop on Onlive soon, include: