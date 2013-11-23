No time rift: Doom creator leaves id Software to focus on Oculus Rift

Carmack can focus on Oculus Rift even more now

Doom creator John Carmack won't have his time divided between id Software and Oculus VR anymore, as he has resigned from the two-letter software company to focus on Oculus Rift.

"John Carmack, who has become interested in focusing on things other than game development at id, has resigned," wrote id Studio Director Tim Willits in a statement to TechRadar.

"His departure will not affect any current projects," noted Willits, who made a point to say that work on the studio's proprietary game engine, Tech 5, won't be affected.

"As colleagues of John for many years, we wish him well."

Carmack: 'Probably for the best'

Carmack's departure from the software company he co-founded in 1991 seemed to be more abrupt when looking at his Twitter account, @ID_AA_Carmack, a handle that may change in time

"I wanted to remain a technical adviser for Id, but it just didn't work out. Probably for the best, as the divided focus was challenging," he tweeted.

But the move isn't a total surprise. Carmack made the fan-to-executive transition this summer, officially joining the Oculus Rift team as CTO.

Carmack has envisioned an untethered Android future with Oculus Rift being powered by Android and a system-on-a-chip, and sees a lot of potential in the head mounted display.

Now he has a lot more time to act on that.

This may not be the last Quake fans see of Carmack at id's annual QuakeCon event. He teased on Twitter, "If they don't want me to talk on stage at Quakecon next year, we'll just have to fill up the lobby like the old days."