Official: Costly Nintendo DSi out in UK before US

We've been patiently awaiting the news of a UK launch for Nintendo's latest refresh of its DS, the dual-camera-equipped DSi, since the console launched in its Japanese homeland late last year.

Nintendo has rewarded our patience with the superb news that British gamers will be able to get their hands on the latest handheld even before our American cousins, with the DSi releasing across Europe on Friday April 3, a whole two days before it releases over in the US, as was rumoured yesterday.

Pricing concern

Pricing is still to be confirmed and while we hoped that the DSi would be priced around the £99 mark (it's costing $169 over in the States) reports in trade mag MCV and over on The Times website are claiming a price point of "around GBP 149".

If that should turn out to be the case then Nintendo UK may well have a lot to answer for! TechRadar will be confirming this rather high price point with our retail sources as soon as we can.

Brits will be able to pick up a DSi in any colour they like, providing that it is matte black or white (to badly paraphrase Henry Ford).

DSi download store

The real USP for the DSi, aside from the addition of motion-detecting cameras inside and out and the slightly bigger, brighter screen, is the promise of some unique downloadable games and fun applications from Nintendo and its publishing partners.

You will also be able to do some pretty cool things with its new sound-recording and photo-manipulating software, although, as always it will be the unique games for the device that make or break the DS's latest refresh.

Check out our in-depth review and video review via T3 for more info on why you might want to part with your hard-earned cash come Friday April 3.