Nintendo DSi gets Facebook photo feature

Get ready for an influx of staring eyes, gritted jaws and strange grimaces among your Facebook gaming buddies.

From early tomorrow morning, Nintendo DSi owners will be able to upload images direct from their handheld to the popular social networking site.

The downloadable update for Ninty's console will be available from 1am tomorrow UK time.

Profile of a gamer

The feature will be integrated into the Nintendo DSi Camera album. While viewing images in the album, users can simply tap the Facebook icon on the touch screen to instantly transmit photos to their Facebook profile.

Images can be those snapped by either of the DSi's cameras and manipulated using the built-in interactive virtual lenses. "Facebook and Nintendo DSi build on the trend of personalization that is so important to consumers," said Cammie Dunaway, a vice president of Nintendo of America. "We're giving people the tools to express themselves in creative new ways and show off the results to their friends and family on Facebook."

Nintendo recently announced that it has sold 6.7 million DSis worldwide. On top of the 100 million DS units out there, that's getting close to the all-time record of 119 million Gameboys sold.