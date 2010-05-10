Nintendo 3DS to come with 3D off switch

Nintendo's upcoming 3DS handheld will have a 3D off switch, so that users will be able to play games in both 2D and 3D.

Nintendo's President Satoru Iwata revealed that the technology is there to toggle between 2D and 3D after he was questioned on the health benefits of prolonged 3D use among children.

In an interview with Forbes, Iwata promised that those who don't want to play games in 3D do not have to, despite this being the big selling point of the 3DS.

3D or not 3D

Although not much has been said about the Nintendo 3DS, it is expected to be shown off at E3 in June and is likely to have a UK release date of October.

The handheld uses 3D technology that doesn't require glasses. Although the actual tech behind the 3Ds hasn't been announced, it is thought that Nintendo is using Sharp's parallax barrier screens which do allow for quick switching between 3D and 2D.

Nintendo will be hoping that the 3DS lifts its profits. Although the company has had its third best year ever, it has seen an 18 per cent dip in profits and its Wii sales have slid 21 per cent year on year.

When asked about Nintendo's financial situation, Iwata told Forbes: "I'm not pessimistic, and this is not a pessimistic forecast."

We would have preferred him to say: "It's-a-me! Mario," but you can't have it all.

Via Forbes and Eurogamer