Halo: Spartan Assault for Xbox One release date settles on December 24

Standing in the light of my Halo

Halo: Spartan Assault for Xbox One finally has a release date.

Next-gen Xbox owners can get their mitts on the $14.99 (about £9, AU$16) title December 24, though those still rocking an Xbox 360 will have to wait until January 2014 for their turn.

Microsoft is also offering a discounted Xbox One flavor of the game for those who purchase it for Windows 8 or Windows Phone 8 before December 15. Go that route, and the new Halo will put a $4.99 (about £3, AU$5) dent in your pocketbook.

Not a bad deal, we have to say.

