Goat Simulator does zombie survival because it's what the world needs

Even though April Fools' has come and gone, GoatZ has been announced as an expansion for the indie hit Goat Simulator.

Riffing off the successful Arma mod, DayZ, it's time to goad the living dead in hilarious fashion in this satirical expansion. Complete with zombies, craftable items, tons of trademark physics and hit detection bugs, GoatZ is a surprising addition, even for a crazy game like Goat Simulator.

Goat Simulator ragdolled onto the gaming scene last year by offering a different flavor of simulator, allowing players to embody a goat and proceed to get into all sorts of goat-y things, like crashing parties, being generally aloof and putting your tongue on things.

Here's the feature list for the new expansion, GoatZ:

Mandatory crafting system because everyone else is doing it

Zombies that bug out. There's a pun here about actual living bugs, but we're not going to bother

You can craft anything in the world, as long as it's one of the half dozen weapons in the game

Zombies, because this is a zombie game, remember?

A pretty big new map with some stuff in it

Completely realistic survival mode where you have to eat every damn five minutes to survive because Dean Hall & Garry Newman said so

The expansion is launching May 7 on Steam. We'll update the article with more details regarding platform support when they become available.

