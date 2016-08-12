Games publisher THQ is making a comeback, sort of

THQ as a brand has been dead for several years now after it went into liquidation in 2012, and although the following years saw its remaining games released through a variety of other publishers the THQ name has remained silent.

That's all set to change though with the rebranding of Nordic Games as THQ Nordic.

Nordic Games previously acquired a number of franchises from the late publisher after its liquidation including Red Faction and Destroy All Humans!

23 games to come

Now the company, which has a catalogue of 250 games and 60 trademarks is officially rebranding itself as THQ Nordic to make the most of the brands that it has acquired.

In the press release announcing the rebranding, THQ Nordic's founder and CEO Lars Wingefors said that the company currently has 23 games in development, with 13 yet to be announced.

We've got our fingers crossed that one of those unannounced titles is a new entry in the Red Faction series, which saw a couple of underrated releases in the form of Red Faction: Guerrilla and Red Faction Armageddon in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

Via VentureBeat