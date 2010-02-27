Existing PS3 franchises set to get motion control

Sony is set to bring motion control to some of its major existing PlayStation 3 franchises, according to the company's VP of worldwide studios.

Last year gamers were already treated to demos of major titles including Resident Evil 5 and LittleBigPlanet, shown at the Tokyo Games Show working with motion control.

Sony pushes innovation

Speaking to Official PlayStation Magazine, Michael Denny said it was "important to us as the first party studio, as the flagship for PlayStation, that we're always pushing innovation".

Denny added that Sony was "both working on new games and looking at applications to our existing franchises."

So we may well see motion control aspects to the next outing of Resistance, God Of War, Motorstorm and Uncharted.

Sony is sure to reveal more on Arc games at the Games Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco this month. Meanwhile, Microsoft were showing off Natal to select groups of press this month, including TechRadar.

