Edge magazine offers up its first iPad edition

Edge magazine's first ever iPad edition has gone on sale, with a special half price offer.

The world-famous gaming magazine, produced by TechRadar's publisher Future, launched in 1993 but has fully embraced the digital world.

"Enhanced with animation, full screen HD video, galleries and exclusive extra content, the new Edge iPad edition retains the same crisp, modern design as the print version, but looks better than ever on iPad," said a statement from Edge.

Aspirational

"If you work in the industry, aspire to work in the industry, or just love games - Edge is absolutely essential."

The issue features an interview with Frank O'Connor and Phil Harrison about Halo 4, gaming legend Peter Molyneux and the making of Super Mario 3D Land.

The magazine will be half price until July 18 – available in the UK for £1.99, the US for $2.99 and in the EU for €2.49.