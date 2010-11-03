EA signs five-year Facebook Credits deal

Mega-publisher Electronic Arts has signed an exclusive five-year deal for its games to use Facebook's virtual Facebook Credits currency for its games hosted on the social network.

EA already has a number of popular gaming titles on Facebook, such as Pet Society, Monopoly, and

Restaurant City

.

"Since gaming has emerged as the most popular category of applications on Facebook, the natural next step is for EA to broaden its relationship with Facebook and its 500 million users," said Barry Cottle, senior vice president and general manager for EA Interactive.

70/30 revenue split

EA will receive Facebook's 70 per cent revenue share from Facebook Credits transactions. Facebook gets the other 30 per cent cut.

Gamers will use the credits to play EA games and buy virtual goods within the game-worlds.

Facebook gaming darlings Zynga (they of FarmVille fame) signed its own five-year deal with Facebook in back September.

Facebook has also made similar five-year deals with other gaming developers including Playdom (owned by Walt Disney) and Crowdstar.