Xbox 720 gets extensive octo-core spec leak

Another day, another Xbox 720 mega-leak - this time an in-depth system overview with some serious specs to boot.

Gaming leak-friendly site VGLeaks.com has been sent a host of information about Microsoft's next Xbox, code-named Durango.

The site reckons that the new Xbox will offer an 8 core CPU running at 1.6GHz, 8GB of RAM, an 800MHz graphics processor with 12 shader cores, Blu-ray disc drive and gigabit Ethernet.

These specs jive pretty nicely with what we've heard before - last week developer sources mooted the 8GB of RAM, for example.

Durango unchained

There has been a fair amount of speculation about the Xbox 720's release date, with most people plumping for an E3 2013 reveal but some suggesting that Microsoft will opt for an all-singing all-dancing launch event around GDC in March.

What seems more certain is that the new console will be on sale in time for Christmas 2013.

VGLeaks isn't done yet though - it promises "Next… Orbis". That's the codename for the PS4, in case you were wondering. Stay tuned.