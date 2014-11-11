These are the games that don't work with PS4 Share Play

Sony had been hoping that its latest PlayStation 4 feature, Share Play, would work with all games, but at the moment there are a number of titles that currently block the service.

Share Play allows someone who owns a game to invite a friend who doesn't to watch them play. They can then hand over control to the friend, who can remotely play the game.

As long as both players have a PlayStation Plus subscription, the process should be straightforward. Whilst the majority of PS4 games work with Share Play, there are a number of big releases which have apparently blocked access to the service.

Which games don't work?

The team over at Eurogamer have helpfully researched the games that do and don't work with Share Play, and we now know the following 14 are no-gos.

Another World

Call of Duty: Advanced Warface

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Child of Light

Fez

Hotline Miami

Metro Redux

Minecraft

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

Rayman Legends

SteamWorld Dig

Thief

Tomb Raider

Wolfenstein: The New Order

It's not clear why some of the games are blocking Share Play while others allow it, but some games might be patched later to support Share Play. This happened with Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, which now plays nicely with the feature.