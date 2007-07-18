Sony boss sparks PlayStation 3 food fight

The Sony PlayStation 3 is the most powerful console of them all, yet is not selling as well as hoped

Jack Tretton, in charge of Sony's PlayStation arm in the US, has been at it again. He's been blasting the Nintendo Wii and the Microsoft Xbox 360 , this time comparing them to undesirable food.

"I think the PS3 is the Surf 'n' Turf," he said. "You want the lobster and steak and you're going to give yourself the treat of getting the best thing on the menu.

"The PS2 is your favourite burger restaurant -- you go there for comfort food and it's just always good and is a good value."

But of the two rival consoles, he said: "[As for the other two consoles], one is a lollipop, and I'm too old for lollipops," he said, rubbishing the Nintendo Wii as a children's console.

Xbox food poisoning

And he compare Xbox 360 to a bad meal that'll give you food poisoning. He said: "The other one [Xbox 360] I get sick from once in a while because the cook isn't always reliable."

Meanwhile, the PlayStation 3 has at last sold one million units in its Japanese homeland. It's taken Sony eight months to get that far though. The Nintendo Wii (the rubbishy children's lollipop console) on the other hand is knocking on the door of the three million milestone, having been released around the same time.