Report: PS3 ended Andy Murray's relationship

Tennis star Andy Murray's relationship reportedly ended because of his addiction to his PlayStation.

Sears and British number one Murray split at the weekend, with an announcement that the parting of ways was amicable and mutually agreed.

However, a report in The Sun suggests that the real reason was lengthy Call of Duty sessions on his PS3.

What more?

The source told The Sun: "He would spend all his time glued to them. In the end she just got fed up with it. She wanted more out of the relationship."

The player's agent has already pointed out that Murray doesn't play computer games any more than the average 22-year-old.

TechRadar is choosing to use the news against anyone who suggests that computer games are retarding sporting genius.

In fact, perhaps those winning shots from the baseline are as a direct result of hours of virtual practice with a controller.