Prison Break game to hit consoles

Break some prisons on PS3 and Xbox 360 from next February

A videogame version of Fox Television's long-running Prison Break show has been confirmed for PS3 and Xbox 360.

Developer Brash Entertainment has so far released no definite details bar the game's actual existence, after fans spotted an advert for the game in the Season 3 box set of the show.

Brash move



Whatever happens, the game is more than likely to follow the exploits of Michael Scofield (Dominic Purcell), a structural engineer who deliberately lands himself in prison to help break out his brother, who has been framed for murder.

The game will follow Brash's recent treatment of movies Jumper, Alvin & the Chipmunks and Space Chimps, and is currently slated for a February 2009 release.