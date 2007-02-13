PNY unleashes high speed SD cards

Computer hardware company PNY is releasing a new set of SD cards in conjunction with the launch of the Sony Playstation 3 and the Nintendo Wii . PNY says that serious gamers will be able to maximise their gaming experience if they use the new SD gaming card which provides high performance and speed, and comes in fun translucent colours.

Laure Lapègue, at PNY, said: "1GB storage capacity offers customers great flexibility. Not only can you store your gaming levels, but also up to 16 hours of music, 6 hours of video MPEG 4 and 1000 digital pictures - with a 4 megapixel camera - all with only one card."

Available in 1GB and 2GB, the PNY SD gaming card will be widely available from March both online and from a variety of retail outlets.

It doesn't look like there is anything particularly special about these cards to make them stand out from the likes of SanDisk or Sony themselves. The added speed of the new cards will help gamers using next generation consoles, but these speeds are available from a variety of manufacturers - not just PNY.