Microsoft reveals the date Xbox One will get backwards compatibility

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox One will finally become backwards compatible on November 12.

Microsoft community manager Larry Hryb announced on Twitter that the update will roll out on November 12 for all Xbox One owners. It'll allow the Xbox One to run a selection of Xbox 360 titles including Mass Effect, Burnout Paradise (announced this week) and Gears of War.

November 12 will also mark the arrival of the 'New Xbox One Experience', an updated dashboard that brings a new Guide, a new Community section, and an update to the OneGuide feature that lets you see which TV shows are trending.