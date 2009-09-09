Logitech shows guitar and drum controllers for Wii and Xbox

Logitech has expanded its range of controllers for music games, with the announcement of wireless drum and guitar peripherals for Wii and Xbox 360.

Logitech already has peripherals available for games like Guitar Hero and it has now added to that with the Logitech Wireless Guitar and Drum Controllers for Wii and Xbox 360.

"Logitech's premium guitar and drum controllers have made it easier for Guitar Hero gamers to get into the music with even more realism," said Logitech's Ruben Mookerjee of the Nintendo peripherals. "Now if you love to rock out on Wii, you've got the gear to match your level of commitment to the game."

Xbox 360 controllers

The Xbox 360 controllers are built with the forthcoming Band Hero – as well as the Guitar Hero games.

"When you're ready to upgrade your controllers or expand your band, you'll want to rip on Logitech's new drum controller," added Mookerjee.

"With the Wireless Drum Controller you can mark time, keep the backbeat, colour up your riffs and crash down on the cymbals.

"Made for Xbox 360, the new Wireless Guitar Controller and Wireless Drum Controller and let you rock out to all your favourite songs."

The Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller for Wii and the Logitech Wireless Drum Controller for Wii have a UK release date of October for a retail price of £149 and £179 respectively.

The Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller for Xbox 360 and the Logitech Wireless Drum Controller for Xbox 360 are expected to be available in the UK in October for a retail price of £179 each.

The details of each peripheral are below:

Wireless Guitar Controller for Wii

Key features:

Rosewood fingerboard and metal frets for added realism

Virtually silent strum bar and fret buttons

Easy set up – Wii Remote snaps into the back of the controller

Designed to take advantage of features for Guitar Hero 5 and soon to be released Band Hero

Price: Suggested retail price of £149 including VAT

Availability: October 2009

Wireless Drum Controller for Wii

Key features:

Adjustable drum heads and cymbals

Quiet, responsive drum heads

Easy set up – Wii Remote snaps into the controller

Recessed rim design for better game play by avoiding accidental rim shots

Price: Suggested retail price of £179 including VAT

Availability: October 2009

Wireless Guitar Controller for Xbox 360

Key features:

Rosewood fingerboard and metal frets for added realism

Virtually silent button noise

Easy set up – just press the Xbox 360 Guide button and the controller connects to the console

Designed to take advantage of features for Guitar Hero 5 and soon to be released Band Hero

Price: Suggested retail price of £179 including VAT

Availability: October 2009

Wireless Drum Controller for Xbox 360

Key features:

Adjustable drum heads and cymbals

Quiet, responsive drum heads

Easy set up – just press the Xbox 360 Guide button and the controller connects to the console

Recessed rim design for better game play by avoiding accidental rim shots

Price: Suggested retail price of £179 including VAT

Availability: October 2009