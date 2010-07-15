Hulu Plus Preview arrives for US PS3 owners

A select few PlayStation Plus subscribers in the US will be able to try out the console's much heralded Hulu Plus TV streaming service today, according to Sony.

The company has confirmed in its PlayStation blog that the popular video on demand service's latest project will arrive for subscribers to the Plus service who can download the software from the PS Store.

Of course, UK console owners will not be able to try the service, although there remains hope that a similar kind of functionality will be offered from a British provider.

What the Fox is that?

"If you don't know, Hulu Plus is Hulu's new subscription service offering full current season runs of hit TV programs from ABC, FOX and NBC, adding even more premium video content to the more than 23,000 movies and TV episodes already available on the PlayStation Store," states PlayStation Network Senior Director Susan Panico.

"So how do you get Hulu Plus? Well, starting today, a select group of PlayStation Plus subscribers can gain access to a preview version of Hulu Plus.

"All PlayStation Plus subscribers may download the free Hulu Plus application from the PlayStation Store and, within it, request an invitation to the exclusive preview.

"If you are accepted, you can access Hulu Plus for an additional $9.99 per month (the fee that Hulu is charging for all Hulu Plus subscribers) and start enjoying its library of television shows and movies from nearly 150 leading content companies streamed on demand in HD."

The Hulu Plus service will also be rolling out over many of Sony's other connected products, including Bravia televisions.

Via CVG