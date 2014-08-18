Biggest Xbox One update yet begins its rollout, adds 3D Blu-ray support

Don't freak out if it's not appearing yet, it's on its way

The August Xbox One system update has begun its intrepid global rollout, Microsoft has announced, and this is a big 'un.

The most significant addition is 3D Blu-ray support, something that the PS4 received in an update last month. It's taken far too long to arrive, but now you've got another excuse to crack out the Jurassic Park 3D Blu-ray.

Another welcome new feature is mobile purchasing, which now allows you to buy games and DLC remotely so that - assuming you've told your console to download updates automatically - you should have everything waiting for you when you get home.

The activity feed has also been given a scrub - you can now post status updates and comment on other people's posts.

But it's the controller low battery notification that's really brought a joyful tear to our eye. No more getting caught by surprise when the gamepad runs out of juice.

Roll up, roll up

Larry Hryb took to Twitter to confirm the update would start appearing on consoles today. Previously the rollout has taken a couple of days to complete, so if your Xbox isn't showing the update just yet, don't panic.

You can check out all the features in action in the video below, and read more over on Microsoft's site. Or, you know, just go download the update for yourself.