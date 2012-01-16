Amazon's 2011 games chart is full of surprises

Jimmy just couldn't get enough of YMCA

Amazon has released its video games sales chart for 2011, and there are a few unexpected results inside.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was expected to top the charts, and it did so in the physical media chart, but only came in at number eight in digital downloads.

The big successes of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Battlefield 3 were outshone by Ubisoft's casual shape-throw-'em-up Just Dance 3, presumably helped out by the popularity of Microsoft Xbox Kinect, and y'know, dancing.

In the digital chart, Deus Ex: Human Revolution sneaked in at the top spot, closely followed by Battlefield 3 and The Sims 3.

Check out the full chart below:

Physical (all platforms, collector's editions not included)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Just Dance 3

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Battlefield 3

Batman: Arkham City

Madden NFL 12

Portal 2

Just Dance 2

Gears of War 3

FIFA Soccer 12

Digital

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Battlefield 3

The Sims 3

Battlefield Bad Company 2

Sid Meir's Civilization V

Dead Island

Total War: Shogun 2

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3

Crysis 2

Dragon Age 2

Via Joystiq