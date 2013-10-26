After mocking Xbox One, Sony clarifies its own digital sharing rules for PS4

Sony PS4 gamers will be able to download their digital libraries on any console they choose, but must be logged in to play them, the company has confirmed.

In clarifying its somewhat complex digital game sharing policy in a website FAQ, Sony said those titles can only be played on two consoles concurrently and one of those must be the owner's primary console.

That essentially means that two consoles will be able to use the same game at the same time, which will be handy if you have a trusted mate you want to give your login details to. Essentially it's like lending them the disc, only you get to play too.

Regardless of who is logged in, anyone will be able to play the digital games synced to the owner's primary console, just like popping in the disc. Sony says the primary console can be changed at any time.

Reverals

The clarification comes months after Sony poked fun at Microsoft's then-unpopular DRM policy for the Xbox One that would have made it difficult to share physical games or buy them on the second half market.

As Microsoft announced the policy at E3 back in May, Sony rubbed a little salt in the wound with the YouTube clip below.

Of course, Microsoft would soon ditch the measures in the infamous 'Xbox 180' reversal, returning to the status quo of the Xbox 360.

However, that reversal meant the end of the planned Family Sharing feature, which would have allowed digital games to be shared with up to TEN people. So while people power enjoyed a victory, a potentially great feature was lost.

Via The Verge